Larsen & Toubro Ltd Spurts 5.15%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.47%

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 1.89% over last one month compared to 6.05% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 5.27% drop in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 5.15% today to trade at Rs 3582.55. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.47% to quote at 68655.58. The index is down 6.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Finolex Cables Ltd increased 4.48% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.76% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 50.84 % over last one year compared to the 25.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has lost 1.89% over last one month compared to 6.05% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 5.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25907 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3948.6 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2872 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

