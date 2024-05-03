Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 823.99 points or 1.3% at 62542.25 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 5.01%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.45%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.79%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.97%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SKF India Ltd (down 1.76%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.7%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.41%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.3%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.3%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 6.49%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.66%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.86%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1075.43 or 1.44% at 73535.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 281.8 points or 1.24% at 22366.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 430.33 points or 0.91% at 47020.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 81.45 points or 0.57% at 14277.36.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 2470 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

