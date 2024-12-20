Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1539.56 points or 2.18% at 69155.89 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (down 8.96%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 4.51%),ABB India Ltd (down 4.14%),SKF India Ltd (down 3.25%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Polycab India Ltd (down 3.06%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.99%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.93%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.74%), and Thermax Ltd (down 2.51%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 2.55%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.27%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.09%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 647.52 or 1.15% at 55690.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 207.69 points or 1.28% at 16036.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.1 points or 0.93% at 23729.599609375.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 797.09 points or 1.01% at 78420.96.

On BSE,1309 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News