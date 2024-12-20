Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1585, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.91% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 11.33% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1585, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23906.6, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1584.55, down 0.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 163.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

