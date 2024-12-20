Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2407.9, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 19.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2407.9, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 10.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8977.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

