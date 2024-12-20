Nestle India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2160.25, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 1.74% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2160.25, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.Nestle India Ltd has eased around 2.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56157.9, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2165.65, up 0.31% on the day. Nestle India Ltd tumbled 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 1.74% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 65.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

