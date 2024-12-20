Hindustan Copper Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.15, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.11% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 19.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.15, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 6.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8977.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 281.8, up 0.68% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 28.11% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 19.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 67.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

