Capital Goods stocks rise

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 401.74 points or 0.6% at 67306.01 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.54%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.23%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.04%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.56%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.54%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.39%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.2%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Inox Wind Ltd (down 2.37%), LMW Ltd (down 1.59%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.56%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 164.16 or 0.3% at 54625.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 83.88 points or 0.53% at 15857.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.2 points or 0.27% at 23580.69921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 327.42 points or 0.42% at 77920.71.

On BSE,1280 shares were trading in green, 1732 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

