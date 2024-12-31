Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 3.22%

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd fell 3.22% today to trade at Rs 6422.85. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.71% to quote at 43440.73. The index is up 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 2.92% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd lost 2.58% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 20.12 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has added 8.73% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 622 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25611 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6788.8 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3232.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

