Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal says industry needs to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth

Piyush Goyal says industry needs to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, has urged the industry to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth. Addressing the Curtain Raiser of FICCI's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on the theme 'India: Self-Reliant Economic Powerhouse', Goyal further stated that the government brought two editions of Jan Vishwas Bill and we have already readied the third version of the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalize most of the provisions of law to make life easier for businesses and for the common man. Defining India's journey towards achieving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said that we all have to focus on 4 key dimensions which include - Making India a domestic industrial manufacturing hub by becoming self-reliant and focusing on quality products; Focus on converting the young kids into skilled workforce along with creating an investment friendly ecosystem and last, adopting latest cutting-edge technology. The Minister also urged the industry to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story