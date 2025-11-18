Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Through its subsidiary - Choice Consultancy Services

Choice International announced that its subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services (CCSPL), has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultants.

Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries.

The company currently manages live orders exceeding Rs 200 crore alongwith their Partners. Notably, about 69% of these projects are time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue. Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of India's transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has bid for consultancy tenders worth Rs 350+ crore in Railway projects and Rs 150+ crore in Roads & Highways, which are presently under evaluationindicating strong potential for future order wins.