Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Through its subsidiary - Choice Consultancy Services

Choice International announced that its subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services (CCSPL), has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultants.

Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries.

The company currently manages live orders exceeding Rs 200 crore alongwith their Partners. Notably, about 69% of these projects are time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue. Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of India's transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has bid for consultancy tenders worth Rs 350+ crore in Railway projects and Rs 150+ crore in Roads & Highways, which are presently under evaluationindicating strong potential for future order wins.

This acquisition is strategically aligned with Choice Group's vision to expand its Public Sector Consulting vertical and strengthen its capabilities across project advisory, design, supervision, and implementation monitoring services in Infrastructure domain. The integration of Ayoleeza's strong technical expertise, diversified client base, and proven execution track record will enhance CCSPL's ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure mandates across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story