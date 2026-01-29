Associate Sponsors

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 1.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.73% to Rs 271.92 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.73% to Rs 271.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income271.92234.97 16 OPM %63.2666.11 -PBDT45.8945.64 1 PBT45.8945.64 1 NP34.4134.05 1

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

