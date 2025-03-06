Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.34%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.34% at 8888.65 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd added 6.27%, Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 3.74% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.61%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.03% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.93% to close at 22544.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.83% to close at 74340.09 today.

