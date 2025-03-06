Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.34%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.34% at 8888.65 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd added 6.27%, Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 3.74% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.61%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.03% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.93% to close at 22544.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.83% to close at 74340.09 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

Capitalnumbers Infotech hits the roof after inking strategic MOU with Myren Inc

EUR/USD hits four month high, ECB in focus

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 22,500

Nifty March futures trade at premium

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story