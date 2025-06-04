Caplin Point Laboratories announces acquisition of Triwin Pharma S.A DE C.V

Through its WoS - Caplin Point Far East, Hong Kong

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that the Company's wholly owned Subsidiary Caplin Point Far East, Hong Kong, had executed Share Purchase Agreement dated 03 June 2025 for acquiring the entire stake in Triwin Pharma S.A DE C.V, a Mexican Company. The target company is engaged in marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The acquisition was a strategic decision, as it provides a local partner in Mexicoenabling participation in government tenders and also supporting the establishment of a stock-and-sale model, in line with our successful strategy in other LATAM markets.

