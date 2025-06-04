Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.76% rally in NIFTY and a 7.86% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24602.35. The Sensex is at 80946.74, up 0.26%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 5.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35549.6, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.1, up 0.05% on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.76% rally in NIFTY and a 7.86% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd gains for fifth session

RBI launches five-part documentary series titled 'RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee'

IDFC First Bank update on fund raise

Nifty above 24,550; IT shares in demand

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story