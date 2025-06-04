NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.76% rally in NIFTY and a 7.86% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24602.35. The Sensex is at 80946.74, up 0.26%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 5.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35549.6, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.71 lakh shares in last one month.