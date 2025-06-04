Nifty climbs above 24,600 level; European mrkt opens higher

The key domestic indices traded with modest gains in afternoon trade, sustaining upward momentum as investor sentiment remained positive ahead of the upcoming RBI policy meeting. However, market participants will closely track domestic bond markets, Brent crude oil prices, and global trade development. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Realty and pharma shares declined while IT, media and metal shares leading the rally.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 223.42 points or 0.28% to 80,962.05. The Nifty 50 index added 60.75 points or 0.25% to 24,603.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,072 shares rose and 1,815 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.62% to 15.79. The Reserve Bank of India commenced its monetary policy meeting today, 4 June 2025, which will conclude on 6 June 2025. The meeting is being chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. With inflation showing signs of moderation, market participants are speculating on the possibility of a rate cut. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 58.8 in May from 58.7 in April 2025. Growth was reportedly underpinned by healthy demand conditions, new client wins, and greater staffing capacity.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index came in at 59.3 in May, down only marginally from 59.7 in April. The downward movement in the headline index reflected softer growth of factory production, as services activity rose at a quicker pace. Gainers & Losers: Eternal (up 2.86%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.11%), Tata Motors (up 1.45%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.31%) and Jio Financial Services (up 1.27%) were the major Nifty gainers. Trent (down 1.83%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.63%), Shriram Finance (down 0.81%), Axis Bank (down 0.69%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.68%) were the major Nifty losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Ashok Leyland shed 0.21%. The company said that it has bagged an order for supplying 543 units of BS-VI diesel chassis and fully built buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

NMDC declined 1.13%. The company state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has reduced the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the revised rates coming into effect from 4 June, 2025. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 0.37%. The company informed that it has achieved monthly electricity volume of 10,946 million units (MU) in May 2025, registering a growth of 14% YoY basis. L&T Technology Services advanced 1.33% after the company announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Tennant Company, a global leader in industrial cleaning equipment, to accelerate the development of sustainable new products. Servotech Renewable Power System rallied 10.69% after the company secured a prestigious work order from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.44%. The company said that has expanded its solar power capacity by 30 megawatt peak (MWp), taking its total installed capacity to 79MWp across locations. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) rallied 4.82% after the company inked a milestone MoU with Norway's Kongsberg Oslo to build India's first indigenous Polar Research Vessel (PRV). Global Markets: European markets advanced after the HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.5 in May 2025 from 48.1 in April and the HCOB Composite PMI in Italy rose to 52.5 in May 2025 from 52.1 in April. Polands central bank is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, which investors are closely watching.

Most Asian shares climbed following a tech-led rally on Wall Street, with Nvidia once again in the spotlight. South Korean stocks led the charge after opposition leader Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election. The Kospi surged over 2%, hitting its highest level since August 2024, as markets cheered expectations of bold fiscal stimulus and a more pragmatic stance on international trade. Over in Australia, GDP growth came in at 1.3% year-on-year for Q1 2025. It's the same pace as the previous quarter, signaling steady but subdued momentum. In the US, all three major indices closed higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.58%, the Dow added 0.51%, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a 0.81% gain. Nvidia shares jumped more than 2% as investors continued to digest last weeks blockbuster earnings.

On the policy front, President Trump signed off on higher tariffs, doubling duties on steel and aluminum imports to 50%. He cited the move as a step to deter dumping and strengthen US producers. Notably, the UK was granted an exemption, sticking to the previous 25% rate under a trade deal signed in May. Labor market data also impressed. The latest JOLTS report showed job openings at 7.39 million, topping estimates of 7.11 million and up from 7.2 million in the previous month. All eyes now turn to Fridays non-farm payrolls for the next big clue on the Feds rate path.