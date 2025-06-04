Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 64-cr orders

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 2.95% to Rs 433.40 after the company announced that it has secured two orders worth Rs 64 crore from High Glory Footwear India and MWM Spaces.

The first contract is an MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) work order from High Glory Footwear India for its SEZ factory at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Tamil Nadu. Valued at Rs 33.71 crore, the project is scheduled for completion by March 2026.

The second contract, worth Rs 30.31 crore, involves civil and PEB (pre-engineered building) works for MWM Spaces at the Apollo Tyres factory site in Andhra Pradesh. This project is also targeted for completion by March 2026.