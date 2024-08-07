Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 458.96 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 19.86% to Rs 123.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 458.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 395.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales458.96395.32 16 OPM %33.0832.01 -PBDT170.34138.37 23 PBT154.38126.99 22 NP123.97103.43 20
