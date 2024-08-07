Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 287.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 808.02 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) rose 287.33% to Rs 75.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 808.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 976.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales808.02976.44 -17 OPM %12.783.17 -PBDT109.7335.44 210 PBT100.8726.64 279 NP75.1819.41 287
