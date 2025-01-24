Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 21.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 75.37 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 21.98% to Rs 66.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.37129.11142.09107.9290.34115.1189.70114.7466.8685.70

