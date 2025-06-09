Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

Capri Global Capital surged 10.14% to Rs 167.30 after the company launched the auto pay facility for gold loans, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

This new feature is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.

The smart auto pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. With auto pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

Earlier, Capri Loans had introduced an AI-powered WhatsApp Chatbot that allows customers to manage their gold loan accounts anytime, from anywhere. Ravish Gupta, business head Gold Loans, said, "At Capri Loans, our focus is to empower customers with smart, digital-first solutions that simplify their financial journey. The Auto Pay facility ensures timely repayments without the need to remember due dates. It reflects our continued commitment to enhance customer experience through technology-driven, user-friendly services. These innovations are part of our larger vision to build a robust phygital ecosystem that combines the reliability of human interaction with the convenience of digital tools.