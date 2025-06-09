Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capri Global Capital surged 10.14% to Rs 167.30 after the company launched the auto pay facility for gold loans, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

This new feature is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.

The smart auto pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. With auto pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

Earlier, Capri Loans had introduced an AI-powered WhatsApp Chatbot that allows customers to manage their gold loan accounts anytime, from anywhere.

Ravish Gupta, business head Gold Loans, said, "At Capri Loans, our focus is to empower customers with smart, digital-first solutions that simplify their financial journey. The Auto Pay facility ensures timely repayments without the need to remember due dates. It reflects our continued commitment to enhance customer experience through technology-driven, user-friendly services. These innovations are part of our larger vision to build a robust phygital ecosystem that combines the reliability of human interaction with the convenience of digital tools.

Capri Global Capital (Capri Loans) is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) offers tailored product solutions to unbanked and underserved customers as last mile credit delivery across Northern and Western geographies. It operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, gold loans, construction finance and offers affordable housing loans through its 100% subsidiary Capri Global Housing Finance (CGHFL).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 115.2% to Rs 177.74 crore on 47.6% increase in total income to Rs 958.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story