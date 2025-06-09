NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

NIBE advanced 1.98% to Rs 1,709.05 after the company announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology (ToT) to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length.

Under the pact, NIBE will pay a total consideration of Rs 3.76 crore in tranches for the technology transfer. The company is licensed to use DRDOs technology for 10 years to manufacture Modular Bridging Systems in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces and other central and state government agencies. DRDO will provide full technical know-how and testing methodologies.