Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIBE advanced 1.98% to Rs 1,709.05 after the company announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology (ToT) to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length.

Under the pact, NIBE will pay a total consideration of Rs 3.76 crore in tranches for the technology transfer. The company is licensed to use DRDOs technology for 10 years to manufacture Modular Bridging Systems in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces and other central and state government agencies. DRDO will provide full technical know-how and testing methodologies.

The Modular Bridging System is a complex, mechanically launched mobile solution designed for rapid deployment, enabling tracked and wheeled vehicles to cross obstacles efficiently. NIBE plans to launch the product within 24 months.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story