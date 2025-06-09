Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.54% to Rs 1,191 after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 3,789 crore.
The orders include the companys largest-ever Buildings and Factories (B&F) contract in India, involving the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on a design-build basis.
Additionally, Kalpataru has secured power transmission & distribution (T&D) orders in overseas markets.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the above mentioned orders especially the largest ever B&F order received by us on design and build basis, which is testament of our strong EPC capabilities in the B&F business. This prestigious achievement also has been on several counts intensive efforts that we have been putting in past several years on improving our ability to win large size projects, and improving competiveness in the focused markets on back of capex and execution capabilities. We look forward to many such opportunities in future.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 225.41 crore on 18.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7066.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
