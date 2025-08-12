Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 177.85 crore

Net Loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 177.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.177.85178.255.238.66-6.73-1.72-17.66-12.52-13.56-17.61

