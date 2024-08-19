Apex Capital Market standalone net profit declines 30.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.83% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Apex Capital Market declined 30.68% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 72.83% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.92 -73 OPM %244.0095.65 -PBDT0.610.88 -31 PBT0.610.88 -31 NP0.610.88 -31
