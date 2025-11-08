Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 97.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop declined 97.02% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.6620.977.089.820.539.140.398.980.227.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News