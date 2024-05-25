Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 73.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 68.77 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 73.10% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.86% to Rs 17.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 294.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

68.7776.72294.32224.6012.5513.4910.807.516.985.2725.3910.916.364.5822.998.195.022.9017.786.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News