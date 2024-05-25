Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 73.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 73.10% in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 68.77 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 73.10% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.86% to Rs 17.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 294.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.7776.72 -10 294.32224.60 31 OPM %12.5513.49 -10.807.51 - PBDT6.985.27 32 25.3910.91 133 PBT6.364.58 39 22.998.19 181 NP5.022.90 73 17.786.03 195

May 25 2024

