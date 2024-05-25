Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales rise 487.50% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net Loss of Checkpoint Trends reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 487.50% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.08 488 1.131.16 -3 OPM %-51.06-137.50 -2.65-6.90 - PBDT-0.24-0.11 -118 0.03-0.08 LP PBT-0.24-0.11 -118 0.02-0.08 LP NP-0.23-0.10 -130 0.03-0.08 LP

May 25 2024

