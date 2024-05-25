Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 80.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.93% to Rs 300.43 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 80.89% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.93% to Rs 300.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.89% to Rs 54.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 1046.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 737.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
