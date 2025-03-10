Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Technocast jumps on bonus issue plan

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Captain Technocast surged 4.92% to Rs 509 after the company said that its board will convene on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, to consider a bonus share issue.

The board is also scheduled to finalise the date, time, and location for an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) during the same session.

Captain Technocast is a manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of industrial castings, including valves, pumps, fire-fighting equipment, engineering and automobile parts, structural and hardware components, dairy equipment, power plant and boiler parts, aerospace, and defense castings.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

