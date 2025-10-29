Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 117.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 1307.62 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 117.66% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 1307.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 921.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1307.62921.538.748.22104.8760.1983.4238.1862.3628.65

