Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.90% to Rs 102.38 crore

Net Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.90% to Rs 102.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.38118.91-9.67-10.29-13.17-13.29-14.00-14.02-21.41-10.13

