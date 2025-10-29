HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 122.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.89% to Rs 511.66 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 122.39% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 511.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 461.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.511.66461.4111.248.1260.4341.7033.4715.2324.9311.21

