Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 1183.40 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 1.66% to Rs 134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 1183.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1183.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.42% to Rs 461.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 4628.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4601.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1183.401183.15 0 4628.224601.04 1 OPM %17.7016.09 -15.9614.17 - PBDT230.67217.34 6 841.00742.33 13 PBT179.68164.65 9 650.25554.99 17 NP134.84137.12 -2 461.25413.99 11

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

