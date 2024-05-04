Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 35.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Nicco Parks &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit rises 35.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 18.32 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 35.34% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 79.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.3218.89 -3 79.3376.63 4 OPM %24.4520.86 -34.3038.48 - PBDT7.235.47 32 36.3934.68 5 PBT6.554.88 34 33.7932.44 4 NP4.943.65 35 24.7622.54 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nicco Parks &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Imagicaa acquires 4 WetNJoy &amp; Sai Teerth Parks

Imagicaaworld soars after acquiring four parks operated by Malpani Group

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Carborundum Universal standalone net profit declines 17.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story