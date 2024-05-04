NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.49% to Rs 495.36 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 31.72% to Rs 112.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.49% to Rs 495.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.08% to Rs 420.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 1836.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1404.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

