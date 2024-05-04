Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 33.49% to Rs 495.36 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 31.72% to Rs 112.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.49% to Rs 495.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.08% to Rs 420.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 1836.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1404.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales495.36371.09 33 1836.621404.12 31 OPM %96.0694.65 -95.8295.79 - PBDT113.7186.02 32 418.49328.11 28 PBT112.5485.44 32 415.42325.74 28 NP112.5485.44 32 420.47325.74 29

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

