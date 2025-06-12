Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE downgrades credit ratings of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

CARE downgrades credit ratings of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spandana Sphoorty Financial announced that CARE Ratings has downgraded rating has downgraded rating to CARE A- (Stable), for existing instruments of the Company.

Long term rating (Rs 800 crore) - CARE A- (Stable); downgraded from CARE A Negative
Non convertible debentures (Rs 500 crore) - CARE A- (Stable); downgraded from CARE A Negative
Non convertible debentures (Rs 200 crore) - CARE A- (Stable); downgraded from CARE A Negative
Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - CARE A2+; downgraded from CARE A1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spandana Sphoorty Financial receives downgrade in credit ratings

Sensex ends 823 pts lower; Nifty below 24,900 level; realty shares tumble

Sensex tumbles over 781 pts; metal shares decline

US dollar index tanks to three-year low

Sensex tanks 540 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; European mrkt decline

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story