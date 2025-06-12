Spandana Sphoorty Financial receives downgrade in credit ratings

From ICRA Ratings

Spandana Sphoorty Financial announced that ICRA Ratings has downgraded rating to A- (Negative), for existing instruments of the Company as detailed below:

Long term fund based - Term loan (Rs 2105 crore) - ICRA A- (Negative); downgraded from ICRA A (Negative)

Non convertible debentures (Rs 423 crore) - ICRA A- (Negative); downgraded from ICRA A (Negative)

