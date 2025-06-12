Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index tanks to three-year low

US dollar index tanks to three-year low

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The US dollar index slipped from a one-week high and extended losses ahead of the producer price index data. US dollar index broke under 98- mark and currently trades at 97.61, down 0.55% on the day. It is currently at a three year low. Market is cautious about the US-China trade talks and dollar index is facing significant pressure after recent gains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

