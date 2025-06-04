Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings allots 25,933 equity shares under ESOS

CARE Ratings allots 25,933 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
CARE Ratings has allotted 25,933 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, to the employees of the Company pursuant to exercise of their options under CARE Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs.29,93,21,480/- consisting of 2,99,32,148 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.29,95,80,810/- consisting of 2,99,58,081 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

