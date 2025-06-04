Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Marico announced its foray into the Cold Pressed Oils segment with the launch of the new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range. This launch marks a strategic expansion of the Saffola Oils portfolio.

With a legacy of over five decades in supporting heart health, Saffola's entry into the growing Cold Pressed Oils category is a natural extension of its expertise. Cold pressed oils are in growing demand as they retain the natural flavour, aroma, and nutrients of the seed due to their low-temperature extraction process, making them a wholesome addition to everyday meals. By leveraging its experience in multi-source edible oils, Saffola brings both single seed and dual seed cold-pressed variants to the market, carving a distinct space in this evolving category.

The new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range delivers a balanced blend of innovation and authentic taste with its Single Seed and Dual Seed options: Dual Seed Cold Pressed Oils: Groundnut & Sesame and Groundnut & Safflower blended to provide a good fatty acid balance while preserving rich flavour. Single Seed Cold Pressed Oils: 100% Groundnut, 100% Sesame, and 100% Mustard rich in essential fatty acids, and delivers authentic seed taste. Cold-pressed to preserve flavour, the range offers a balanced composition of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids supporting everyday cooking that aligns with long term wellness and contains essential nutrients that support cholesterol management