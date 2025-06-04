Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Marico announced its foray into the Cold Pressed Oils segment with the launch of the new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range. This launch marks a strategic expansion of the Saffola Oils portfolio.

With a legacy of over five decades in supporting heart health, Saffola's entry into the growing Cold Pressed Oils category is a natural extension of its expertise. Cold pressed oils are in growing demand as they retain the natural flavour, aroma, and nutrients of the seed due to their low-temperature extraction process, making them a wholesome addition to everyday meals. By leveraging its experience in multi-source edible oils, Saffola brings both single seed and dual seed cold-pressed variants to the market, carving a distinct space in this evolving category.

The new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range delivers a balanced blend of innovation and authentic taste with its Single Seed and Dual Seed options:

Dual Seed Cold Pressed Oils: Groundnut & Sesame and Groundnut & Safflower blended to provide a good fatty acid balance while preserving rich flavour.

Single Seed Cold Pressed Oils: 100% Groundnut, 100% Sesame, and 100% Mustard rich in essential fatty acids, and delivers authentic seed taste.

Cold-pressed to preserve flavour, the range offers a balanced composition of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids supporting everyday cooking that aligns with long term wellness and contains essential nutrients that support cholesterol management

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

