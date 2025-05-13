CARE Ratings soars as Q4 PAT rallies 77% YoY to Rs 43 cr; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

CARE Ratings zoomed 11% to Rs 1490.60 after the ratings agency's consolidated net profit rallied 76.93% to Rs 42.60 crore on 21.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 109.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.88 crore in Q4 FY25, up 62.96% year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA rose 63% YoY to Rs 47.4 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin stood at 43% in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from Ratings Business jumped 24.04% YoY to Rs 97.61 crore. Its revenue from Non-Ratings Business rose 3.45% YoY to Rs 12.26 crore.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 44.88% to Rs 44.88 crore on 21.98% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 91.23 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Mehul Pandya, Managing Director & Group CEO of Care Edge, said: In FY25, CARE Ratings Ltd. achieved its highest-ever standalone and consolidated income from operations, registering year-on-year growth of 19% and 21%, respectively. This performance reflects our steadfast commitment to quality-led growth. Our standalone ratings business continued to demonstrate strong traction, particularly in initial ratings of capital market instruments, securitisation, and bank debt.

The consolidated performance was further bolstered by an enhanced contribution from our non-ratings businesses, aided by strong showing from our overseas rating subsidiaries. The standalone EBITDA improved by 22%, underscoring our continued focus on operational efficiency. Other income also improved, supported by better yields from treasury investments.

As a result, standalone PAT registered a healthy growth of 24% over the previous year. At the consolidated level, the EBITDA margin improved from 34% to 39%, reflecting significantly improved performance across our subsidiaries.

Consolidated PAT margin improved from 27% to 31%, reinforcing the strength and scalability of our increasingly diversified business lines. For Q4 FY25, we recorded a 22% year-on-year growth in both standalone and consolidated income from operations. Notably, standalone and consolidated PAT for the quarter grew by 29% and 77%, respectively, marking a substantial improvement in profitability across the Group.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share. The record date for dividend payment is set as Friday, 27 June 2025.

CareEdge is a knowledge-based analytical group offering services in Credit Ratings, Analytics, Consulting and Sustainability. Established in 1993, the parent company CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) is Indias second-largest rating agency, with a credible track record of rating companies across diverse sectors and strong position across the segments.

