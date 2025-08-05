NCC standalone net profit declines 5.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 4378.21 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 5.30% to Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 4378.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4713.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4378.214713.289.029.33294.96320.55240.80267.42190.10200.74

