Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 356.34 crore

Net Loss of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 356.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 315.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.356.34315.791.492.17-7.46-4.24-14.10-11.03-13.73-11.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News