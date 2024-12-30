Carraro India slides on debut

Shares of Carraro India were currently trading at Rs 655.70 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.86% as compared with the issue price of Rs 704.

The scrip was listed at Rs 660, exhibiting a discount of 6.25% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 682 and a low of 633.30. On the BSE, over 1.71 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Carraro India was subscribed 1.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 December 2024 and it closed on 24 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 668 and 704 per share.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale, aggregating up to Rs 1,250 crore by Carraro International S.E.

Ahead of the IPO, Carraro India on Thursday, 19 December 2024, raised Rs 374.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 53.26 lakh shares at Rs 704 each to 33 anchor investors.

Carraro India is a technology-driven integrated supplier specializing in complex engineering products and solutions for OEMs. It designs, manufactures, and sells transmission systems (axles, transmissions, and drives) primarily for agricultural tractors and construction equipment.

Also Read

The company caters to different HP ranges of off-highway vehicles, providing products for agricultural tractors, backhoe loaders, soil compactors, cranes, self-loading concrete mixers, and small motor graders.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.73 crore and sales of Rs 914.62 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News