Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Alivus Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2025.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 9.42% to Rs 1380.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23912 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 8.24% to Rs 1709.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7660 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd tumbled 7.95% to Rs 111.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd plummeted 6.16% to Rs 195.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd slipped 6.02% to Rs 945.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4841 shares in the past one month.

