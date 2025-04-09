Gensol Engg commissions solar power plant in Jharkhand

Gensol Engineering has announced the successful commissioning of its ground-mounted solar power plant in Panchet town of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand.

This project is developed under a Rs 40 crore EPC contract and underscores Gensols expertise in executing complex solar installations in challenging terrains.

The scope includes comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for five years.

This 40-acre solar power plant will generate over 15 million units of clean energy annually for commercial applications. The sites complex topography, featuring loose soil, hard rock formations, and mining excavations, required innovative engineering solutions.

Gensol deployed advanced Mounting Structure Systems (MMS) and high-efficiency PV modules, optimizing performance despite the steep terrain.

The project is projected to offset 21,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions every year, significantly contributing to Jharkhands renewable energy targets.

The plant will bolster Jharkhands energy security, reducing dependence on fossil fuels while meeting rising electricity demand. Gensol remains committed to supporting Indias net-zero ambitions through scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible solar projects.

Gensol Engineering is a leading renewable energy company specializing in solar power EPC services and electric mobility solutions. With a track record of over 770 MW solar projects and an advanced EV manufacturing facility in Pune, Gensol continues to drive innovation and contribute to India's energy transition.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.52% to Rs 16.91 crore on a 56.42% increase in revenue to Rs 344.51 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 9 April 2025, Gensol Engineering's share price hit a 52-week low at Rs 140.20, down 4.98% from the previous closing.

