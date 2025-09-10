Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

Cartrade Tech Ltd lost 10.35% to Rs 2450 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16932 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 177.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

KRBL Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 439.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91343 shares in the past one month. Brainbees Solutions Ltd corrected 4.50% to Rs 390.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd shed 3.36% to Rs 1047. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6186 shares in the past one month.