Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Goodluck India Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd crashed 10.39% to Rs 9.31 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 1150.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21733 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.88% to Rs 223.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 236 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd shed 6.45% to Rs 170.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd pared 6.44% to Rs 238.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

