Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 3064.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3660.00% to Rs 24.44 croreNet profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 3064.29% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3660.00% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1702.27% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7982.88% to Rs 89.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
